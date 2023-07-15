WHEELING, W.Va. — If you donate to the new YWCA Wheeling Scholarship program, there is an incentive that comes with it for all donors.

The program is a Smart 529 fund, so those who donate could potentially qualify for tax credits for their donation.

The YWCA is looking for community members who enjoy seeing women succeed, to donate to the fund.

The potential tax incentive comes with state and federal tax opportunities.

“You have the benefit at the federal tax level for a deduction because it’s the YW, but you also have the potential at the state tax level because it’s a Smart 529. And that to me is a really interesting proposal. It’s something you have to review with your accountant and your tax experts, but the protentional is there.” Chris Muroski | Donor

If you or anyone else would like to donate, funds can be made out to Hartford Smart 529 Scholarship Program, then be sent to the YWCA Wheeling, where it will be put into the scholarship fund.