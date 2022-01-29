Some homeless in the Ohio Valley choose to face harsh, winter weather rather than use shelters

"...we have to respect the fact that that's what some people consider to be home."

As we endure yet another weekend with sub-freezing temperatures, we can only hope that homeless individuals will go into the shelters that are available.

At the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless, staff members are trained to talk to those who insist on staying outdoors. They urge them to go to a shelter, and they talk to them about their rapid re-housing program.

The coalitions’s executive director says many homeless people have learned some fairly effective ways of surviving in the extreme cold.

So some of them have propane tanks, and while I don’t advocate for this–I think it’s highly dangerous–you know we will just continue to check on them and to offer them what’s available. And it’s hard to understand and certainly heartbreaking and we certainly are available for folks, but again we have to respect the fact that that’s what some people consider to be home. Lisa Badia, executive director of the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless

They say there are about ten to 15 homeless individuals who choose to stay outdoors in Wheeling even in this extremely cold weather.