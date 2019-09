WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – An Ohio Valley favorite makes a return this weekend.

Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday, featuring some of your favorite local beer crafters in the area.

The festival will also offer food vendors and live music, including a polka band.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

Oktoberfest will run from noon to 11 p.m.