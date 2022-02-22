MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)- A special guest visited Cameron Schools Tuesday to share his unique perspective of World War II.

In school we grew up learn about World War II, but one man says a critical chapter to the story is often left out of history lessons.

His perspective on World War II is like no other.

James Rbelcher Jr is the son of a survivor of the USS Indianapolis AND his mother is Japanese. He is the only Japanese born child from the Indianapolis survivors.

Cameron students have been learning for weeks about the USS Indianapolis in Kasey Brooks Connor’s 8th reading class and Rbelcher was able to bring a museum of artifacts and abundance of knowledge right to them.

He says his goal is to paint a different picture, one that explains the war from both sides.

Because my mother is Japanese and my father being on the Indianapolis side, I heard World War II stories all my life and as I got older in school, I started to notice that our schools don’t necessarily tell the perspective of the Japanese. They just wanted to protect their homeland. They were believing that we were coming, the Americans and the British. That we were coming to annihilate them. They honestly believed that we were there, that they were going to be killed anyway. So, what would we do if we were in that situation? We would do the same thing. James Rbelcher Jr., honorary survivor of the USS Indianapolis

During his presentation he focused on the tragic sinking of the USS Indianapolis.

He described James Rbelcher Senior’s experience and the adversity he faced as a survivor.

Being able to share the story, the whys of why things happen, what these guys went through, the healing that they had to go through to get just to survive and raise families. There’s only two living survivors as I stand here now out of 316, out of 11195 crewmen, part of the reason I’m here is so that everyone won’ forget their story. James Rbelcher Jr., honorary survivor of the USS Indianapolis

He says the part Indianapolis played in ending that war, certainly set the tone for years to come.

In 2017 the ship was discovered 3 ½ miles deep in the south pacific.

Just seems like every year or something else unfold, so people often say this story is over. It just keeps unraveling. James Rbelcher Jr., honorary survivor of the USS Indianapolis

He says to succeed in the future we must look to our past.