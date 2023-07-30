WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ask any foodie….and they’ll tell you.

A spicy sausage sandwich on a soft Italian bun heaped with grilled onions and sweet peppers….is almost required eating at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

And we are told that nobody does it better than the Sons of Italy Lodge in Bellaire.

Every year their booth is a prime destination for festival goers.

They say it takes about eight men…half a day….to cut up the 800 pounds of onions.

Three thousand pounds of pork have been turned into 7,200 sausage links.

They do it in perfect assembly line fashion.

“The main thing is, it’s all volunteers. We don’t pay anybody to do our work. These guys have been doing it for years. They all have a position. They know where to go around the table.” Bill Ault | President, Sons of Italy | Bellaire

When it comes to their recipe, these guys know how to keep a secret!

“I’m not gonna tell you about the spices they put in it.” Bill Ault | President, Sons of Italy | Bellaire

So how do they cut up 800 pounds of onions without crying?

“Yeah we cry a lot. But one of the tricks is to, if we take a 25 pound bag of onions and we put it in the freezer for ten minutes, that really keeps the acid from flowing.” Bill Ault | President, Sons of Italy | Bellaire

The Sons of Italy Cultural Committee is proud to share their recipes.

No secrets here.

They are launching their second cookbook.

“The recipes are not only wonderful and passed down through many generations, but most of ’em are very simple. If you picked up the book and you said I’d really like to make an Italian recipe, I don’t want it to be too complex, this cookbook has those recipes in it.” Irena Louda | Co-chair | Sons of Italy Culture Committee

200 recipes from 66 good cooks.

Everything from Jeremy’s tiramisu to Annette’s polenta to Cindy’s rustic pizza dough.

Plus family stories, history and photos.

The cookbook is available at the Sons of Italy Lodge in Bellaire and at their booth at the festival.

You can buy a copy when you stop in this weekend for your sizzling sausage sandwich.

