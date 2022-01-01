National Weather Service says exploding meteor likely cause of loud ‘boom’ in Pittsburgh

UPDATE: The National Weather Service now says the loud sound and shaking ground this morning was likely due to an exploding meteor.
Meteorologist Shannon Hefferan says a flash was captured by satellite data over Washington County just before 11:30 a.m.
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Pittsburgh area residents and those in the South Hills were startled Saturday morning by a loud boom and shaking according to our affiliate KDKA.
KDKA reports, “The boom was heard around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.”
Allegheny County authorities are investigating and have ruled out seismic activity and thunder or lightning, but they have “no explanation for the reports.”
