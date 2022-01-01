National Weather Service says exploding meteor likely cause of loud ‘boom’ in Pittsburgh

UPDATE: The National Weather Service now says the loud sound and shaking ground this morning was likely due to an exploding meteor.

Meteorologist Shannon Hefferan says a flash was captured by satellite data over Washington County just before 11:30 a.m.

The loud explosion heard over SW PA earlier may have been a meteor explosion. This GOES-16 GLM Total Optical Energy product shows a flash that was not associated with lightning. No confirmation, but this is the most likely explanation at this time. pic.twitter.com/ArtHCEA1RT — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 1, 2022

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Pittsburgh area residents and those in the South Hills were startled Saturday morning by a loud boom and shaking according to our affiliate KDKA.

KDKA reports, “The boom was heard around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.”

Allegheny County authorities are investigating and have ruled out seismic activity and thunder or lightning, but they have “no explanation for the reports.”

Allegheny County 9-1-1 has received reports of a loud boom, shaking in the South Hills and other reports. We have confirmed that there was no seismic activity and no thunder/lightning. At this point, we have no explanation for the reports, but agencies are continuing to look. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 1, 2022

