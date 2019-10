FILE – In a Friday, May 10, 2019 file photo, workers open bays of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, to divert rising water from the Mississippi River to Lake Pontchartrain, upriver from New Orleans, in Norco, La. The Army Corps of Engineers expects to begin closing the Bonnet Carré Spillway north of New Orleans sometime in the second or third week of July. The corps began opening the Bonnet Carré Spillway on May 10 to relieve stress on levees protecting New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

HOUSTON, TX (WTRF) – According to a press release, Southwestern Energy has returned more than 10 billion gallons of freshwater to the environment.

This milestone was achieved by optimizing water usage and 10 water conservative projects.

A full press release from Southwestern Energy can be found below.