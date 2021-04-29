Southwestern Energy and CFOV hand out over 10K in STEM grants

(WTRF) — Some local students and teachers are about to get a financial boost when it comes to STEM education.

Southwestern Energy and the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley are dishing out over 10-thousand dollars in grants for teachers to support STEM projects in their classrooms.

Over one thousands students from 22 classrooms in all grade levels in Brooke, Marshall and Ohio counties will benefit from the grants.



This grant program was launched back in 2018, and so far has funded projects in 59 classrooms.