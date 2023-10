BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 45 in Follansbee has announced a Spaghetti Dinner benefit for Brooke County K9 Officer Kane.

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, K9 Kane suffered a severe injury during training.

Surgery was performed a few days later on September 12, to repair two torn ligaments in his knee.

The benefit is being held at the American Legion Post #45 in Follansbee on Saturday, November 4, from 11 a.m. until dinner is sold out.

Eat-in or take-out is available, costing $10 for adults and $6 for children.

Raffle items and 50/50 will also be available.