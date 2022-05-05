WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A list of guest speakers have been announced in advance of a rally being held in Greensburg and headlined by former President President Donald Trump.

Members of the Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation and other special guests will join the 45th President during the Save America Rally on Friday, May 6. Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat Mehmet Oz, who Trump officially endorsed, will also speak during the event.

The Save America PAC says the rally is a continuation of the former presidents effort to advance the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda and to motivate voters. The rally is expected to take place at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 3p.m.

Special Guest Speakers:

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

Rep. John Joyce, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District

Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District

Rep. Alex Mooney, U.S. Representative for West Virginia 2nd Congressional District

Dinesh D’Souza, Director of 2,000 Mules

Those still looking to register for tickets can visit events.donaldjtrump.com.