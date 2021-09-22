Special Operation Nets Multiple Arrests And Drug Seizures In Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) A total of 13 people have been arrested and are facing criminal charges after the Wheeling Police Department successfully held a special operation aimed at cutting down on drugs, prostitution, and other complaints in the downtown area.

Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says he is extremely proud of the officers who dedicated many hours to this operation as well as local business owners and residents who made complaints about the situation.

According to Chief Schwertfeger, officers confiscated a variety of illegal drugs and drug material at the Knights Inn, the former Wheeling Inn, on Main Street.

Everything from cocaine to fetanyl to digital scales, needles and smoking devices were seized.

“Over the course of the month of July and half of the month of August roughly 202 man-hours were dedicated to surveillance and other forms of selective enforcement in that area which netted a litany of drug arrests and a litany of drug seizures.” Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger

David Arthur Hess of Wheeling is facing a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver.

Meanwhile, Anand Arvind Patel and Daniel Paul Wheeler, both of Wheeling, were arrested and charged with maintaining and operating a drug premise.