BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — “Ice Cold Case” is the podcast gaining attention around the world, focusing on the 2002 Belmont County unsolved murder of J.C. McGhee.

Madison McGhee, the murdered man’s daughter, has rented billboards in Bridgeport, St. Clairsville and Wheeling.

Her podcast has brought many things to light, and she continues to learn more.

In the search for answers about her father’s murder, Madison McGhee discovered that her dad was a C.I.—confidential informant—working with law enforcement.

“I think there’s a big stigma in communities about being a snitch,” Madison noted. “And I guess that is potentially what got my dad killed.”

She has learned that investigators with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department have been blocked at every turn by ever-changing witness statements.

“It’s obvious that lies were told,” Madison said. “I’m struggling to articulate how heartbreaking it is to know that the answers lie in the brains of some people who just won’t say.”

“When you have somebody who is repeatedly dishonest, you can’t assign worth to any product that they give out,” said Detective Ryan Allar with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. “And when you’re dealing in case work, that is a huge handicap for an investigator.”

Madison says she knows Black people have trust issues with police; she is not naïve to reality.

Through research and responses to the podcast, she has gained a lot of information.

“I feel as though I am very close to knowing inherently who killed my dad, and who was there,” Madison said. “I do not know if this will ever go to trial. And unfortunately, the witnesses involved are so unreliable, that it’s a defense attorney’s dream.”

7News has learned that investigators at the time collected a good quantity of evidence that still exists.

And technology and testing have advanced incredibly in the last 21 years.

“That’s one of the reasons we’re doubling down on going back and dealing with things that are solid and can’t be lied about—direct evidence,” said Detective Allar.

Perhaps answers will stem from the podcast that asks the public to “help me solve my dad’s murder.”

“The sheriff’s office is very grateful that Ms. McGhee reached out to us and included us in her endeavors for shining some light on this case,” said Allar. “And I personally feel that this is just the shot in the arm that this case needed to regain some momentum.”

Madison has a message for those who know more than they’re saying.

“Just tell the truth,” she said. “I say this in an episode. And I feel so strongly about this. After 21 years, I would not want to live with this guilt of knowing what happened and not saying anything. And I would feel better just getting it off my chest and finally coming clean with what really happened that day.”

The Ice Cold Case podcast was slated for eight episodes, to last through the summer.

But Madison says she may be willing to keep it going for as long as it takes.