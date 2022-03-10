BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF)

If you are looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little different this year listen to this!

Wells Township Haunted House is hosting their infamous St. Patrick’s Day ‘Lights Out’ event.

This isn’t the usual haunted experience that we all know and love.

Small groups of people will try to make their way through the entire house, in total darkness, with only a single glow-stick to light the way.

No tour guide, you are completely on your own.

Of course, there are plenty of surprises along the way.

“Every lightbulb is gone, it’s total darkness and you’ve got just one glow stick per group not everybody in the group gets a glow stick. So you know it’s coming, you just don’t know when and you don’t know from where but it is coming we assure you of that.” Sean Norman – President Wells Township Haunted House

The event is March 18th and 19th.

Tickets can be bought online or there is a cheaper price at the box office on site.

They also have a few other events coming up this summer!

In May they are doing another ‘Lights Out’ event for Friday the 13th Weekend and the Mid Summer Metal Fest is in July.