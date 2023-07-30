WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – For the very first time, a pageant was held during the Italian Festival on the main stage at Heritage Port.

Children ages zero to 16 were invited to “Spread Their Sparkle” in their prettiest Italian themed outfits.

At this pageant, every participant received a trophy, however, there was an overall winner for each category.

Tiny Miss Italy ages zero to three, Little Miss Italy ages four to six, Princess Italy ages seven to 10

and Queen Italy ages 11 to 16.

Angela Miller, owner of “Spread Your Sparkle Pageants”, says that judges only base their scores on participant outfits of choice and never on physical features.

“I am so very excited. So, my daughter and niece actually came up with the idea to start a pageant that would be friendly and where everyone receives a crown. But we also have overall winners for each age division as well that also receive a trophy because they really wanted to give back, you know, positivity to young girls and boys. Angela Miller | Owner, Spread Your Sparkle Pageants

Miller says she hopes to make the Italian Pageant an annual event in the future, and they are always looking for people to join their pageants.

Although no boys registered for the Italian Festival Pageant, girls and boys are welcome at Spread Your Sparkle Pageants.

“We’ve had many pageants in the past with many boy contestants. It gives them a different outlook. It doesn’t mean they have to be, per se, girly. It just gives them a different venue to express their personality and have fun with it.” Angela Miller | Owner, Spread Your Sparkle Pageants

To find out more information about Spread Your Sparkle and to keep up to date with their pageants, visit their website and follow their Facebook page.

