WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Spruce Street Bridge hovering over I-470 at Exit 2 in Bethlehem will be closed, beginning Monday, October 21.

According to West Virginia Division of Highways, the bridge is not expected to reopen until February 2020.

Officials encourage motorists to take I-470 Eastbound to Exit 5 on I-70 as a detour to 470 westbound.