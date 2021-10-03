St. C Spoils Bellaire’s Perfect Season

Bellaire, OH. (WTRF) – St. Clairsville scored quickly. Sefsick went to Oberdick on a perfectly called slant play and Oberdick scored to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.

The Big Reds led 10-7 at halftime thanks to a 10+ yard touchdown run from Brayden Roth.

St. C pulled away in the second half. Sefsick avoided pressure and hooked up for another touchdown pass to Oberdick.

Colin Oberdick scored on defense as well with a pick-six in the fourth quarter. St. Clairsville wins 28-10 and improves to 6-1. Bellaire is no longer perfect.

