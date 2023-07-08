ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – People from all over the Ohio Valley were invited to downtown St. Clairsville for the Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd Saturday’s event.

This free event included a bouncy house, a DJ, cardio drumming, and a variety of restaurants and vendors. Free Bike Depot Wheeling partnered with the Chamber and together they gave away 35 bikes.

BELMONT COUNTY: 2nd Saturday Event in downtown St. Clairsville. Bouncy houses, food trucks, DJ and more! Happening now until 2 pm today. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/tnt9MxeRSm — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) July 8, 2023

Executive Director, Wendy Anderson, says she wants everyone in the Valley to know they are invited to their events.

“On both sides of St. Clairsville, we have a huge community, and this is for them, and this is for everybody in and outside of St Clairsville. So, we are the St Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce, so that we have a large area that we cover. But we just encourage everybody to go out into their neighborhood and look and see what we have. The small shops are awesome.” Wendy Anderson, Executive Director of St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce

Another 2nd Saturday’s in St. Clairsville is scheduled for August 12. This event will be geared towards Back-to-School fun with free giveaways and much more.

If you’re interested in being a vendor or donating supplies for their next event, contact the St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce.