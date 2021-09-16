St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce holds annual dinner featuring renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The St Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner and awards ceremony tonight at the Campus of Belmont College at Dowler Hall.



The main speaker for this year’s event, Dr. Cyril Wecht, is a renowned forensic pathologist who shared some of his background and also had plenty of good things to say about how forensic science programs are now widespread throughout colleges and universities around the country.

“When I was in college, and I’m sure anyone here over 50, certainly over 60, you never had or heard of a forensic science program in your college or university. Today, there are several hundred forensic science programs in the country. I don’t know how many, but hundreds.” Dr. Cyril Wecht, Renowned Forensic Pathologist

Dr. Wecht consulted on a large number of high profile cases throughout his illustrious career, including JonBenet Ramsay, Lacey Peterson, Sharon Tate and John F. Kennedy. The Chamber of Commerce also handed out awards like Business of the Year and Distinguished Employer of the Year during the dinner.