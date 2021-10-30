St. Clairsville band members marching in New York Thanksgiving parade

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville Marching Band is certainly no stranger to playing large venues.

This weekend they will be taking part in a state competition.

But while the band has been turning heads at the state level two of their members will be seen on the national stage.

Badyn Woodford and Caleb McKeegan have been selected to take part in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

They will be part of an ensemble called The Great American Marching Band.

They both say they are extremely honored to represent St. Clairsville and the Ohio Valley on the national stage.

I was really excited when I got the acceptance email had worked really hard on the audition and it took me a long time. I actually prepared the audition on the wrong instrument. So I had to redo it and I didn’t have much time to prepare it but I was really excited when I got in Caleb McKeegan, St. Clairsville band member

St. Clairsville, as far as music is concerned, we are really putting ourselves on the map now both with instrumental and with choral music. So to represent this great school and this great band on a national stage and a great one like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going to be a fantastic honor. Bayden Woodford, St. Clairsville band member

The two had to undergo an intense application process.

It involved a video audition in which they had to display their marching technique as well as a solo performance.