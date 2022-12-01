(WTRF) – Today’s St. Clairsville Chamber December Luncheon was all about giving back.

Belmont Savings Bank hosted the event, and they wanted to help out local kids.

They partnered with the United Way and Operation Toy Lift, and had everyone who came donate a toy or give a donation.

The United Way will distribute the toys the week of December 12th by creating a makeshift toy story and inviting non-profits to come in and shop for their clients. This ensures the people with the greatest need are helped the most.

“Well we love Christmastime at Belmont Savings Bank and we wanted to do something special for such a special time of year, and there’s a great need right now. There’s a lot of families that cannot afford to have a good Christmas for their families, so we wanted to do something special to help and this was a good way for us to get involved.” ALICIA JORDAN, Marketing Director for Belmont Savings Bank

“The partnership between the Wheeling P.D. and the Sheriff’s Department in Belmont County is such a great partnership on its own, and we’re so excited to be a part of it because we service counties in Ohio and in West Virginia.” JESSICA RINE, Executive Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

You can bring an unwrapped gift or a money donation to the Ohio Valley Mall on December 10th, which will be distributed to the United Way.