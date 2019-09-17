St. Clairsville City Council meeting raises more questions than answers

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Drinking water was again the subject of the City Council meeting in St. Clairsville, and the debate over the city’s water system continues to intensify.

At the meeting, Director of Safety and Public Services, James Zucal, said that the system sustained a 52 percent water loss in August.

Zucal also says that 10.4 miles of four inch pipe must be removed throughout the city.

St. Clairsville is still weighing multiple options for it’s water treatment and waste water facilities, including private ownership with groups, such as Aqua Ohio.

But despite what appears to be years of deterioration, the situation has worsened in recent years.

According to a June 2017 drinking water assessment, the city’s public water system compliance date shows that the system did not have a single water quality violation between 2000 and 2016, leaving people to wonder what has happened since.

It’s our water. We need to keep it our water. If we don’t do something pretty soon, my concern is, there’s a sign on the East End of town that says ‘City of St. Clairsville’ — that will eventually say ‘Village of St. Clairsville.’ Mike Osovich, St. Clairsville resident

In Ohio EPA documents released at the September 10 meeting, there were three items that required immediate attention:

The hiring of a class III water operator,

The hiring of additional water department employees

The presentation of an algae bloom treatment plant for the future.

The next council meeting is set for Monday September 23.