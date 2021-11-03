St. Clairsville City Council Swears in new Ward 1 Councilman

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — (WTRF) St. Clairsville City Council held a special session Wednesday night swearing in newly-elected Ward 1 Councilman Don Vincenzo.

Vincenzo won in Tuesday’s general election against John Swan.

The Ward 1 council member spot had been vacant since last month when Ward 1 Councilman Perry Basile resigned because he was moving to Florida.

Vincenzo was joined by family and spoke to 7News following the swearing-in ceremony.

“I’m really honored and I’m really excited to represent the first ward in the city of St. Clairsville. I appreciate their support, their vote and I’m really looking forward to supporting them and be their spokesman, their voice.”

Don Vincenzo, Ward 1 Councilman, St. Clairsville City Council

Vincenzo is the son of long-time councilman and former Mayor of St. Clairsville, Bob Vincenzo.

