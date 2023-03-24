ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — If you can’t get enough March Madness we have some bonus hoop action for you and it’s for a great cause.

Next Wednesday, March 29, March Madness for the Heart : Docs vs Jocks will take place at the St. Clairsville High School Gym.

A team of cardiologist from Trinity Health System will take on the St. Clairsville coaches and staff.

The action gets under way at 6 p.m. and all proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Campaign.

“I think this is going to be an awesome opportunity for everyone in the community and we are calling for everyone in the community and we are calling for everyone in the Ohio Valley to come to this event, especially if you are a patient of one of the cardiologist of Trinity, this is your chance to see them in a different setting. Our coaches of course, we see them on the court and on the field at St. C but to see your cardiologist actually out there shooting some hoops and being competitive is going to be a really awesome opportunity “. Katie Everson 2023 Woman of Impact Nominee

One hour before the game, kids in grades 3 through 12 are invited to take part in a hot shot free throw competition. There will be cash prizes of each age group and the winners will be announced at half-time.

The game is free and open to the public.

While there is no admission but donations are appreciated.

There will also be 50/50 and basket raffles along with vendors and concessions.