ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — One local community rang in the holidays this weekend with their famous Christmas Parade.

The St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Christmas Parade this afternoon in downtown St. Clairsville.

The parade featured various local organizations, dance performances, the St. Clairsville marching band, several appearances from the Grinch, and of course, a visit from Santa himself.

The event saw hundreds of people come out to line the streets in downtown St. Clairsville and brought tons of holiday cheer.

WTRF was proud to be the media sponsor for the event, and all of us at 7News wish you a happy holiday season.