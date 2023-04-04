St. Clairsville, OHIO (WTRF) – As Easter approaches, the St. Clairsville mayor and several volunteer helpers prepared to make some residents’ holidays a little brighter.

Mayor Kathryn Thalman, Officer Greg Clark and the Easter Bunny went out to people young and old, with treats including candy as well as toys like Frisbees and even toothbrushes and toothpaste.

While visiting the St. Clairsville Senior Center, Officer Clark had some advice on a serious note.

Their visits are getting to be a pre-holiday tradition.

“We will be taking Easter candy and Easter Bunny to visit senior citizens, some children, the kids at Fox Run on Saturday and just we’ll be popping up in various places in the city that maybe people don’t expect to see us.” Mayor Kathryn Thalman, St. Clairsville

“We see a lot of phone scams, mail scams and also recently a lot of email scams. People say their accounts have been hacked to call this number and once they do, they got the people’s, got their information. And a lot of times it’s from across the ocean overseas and it’s very impossible for us to track ’em down.” Officer Greg Clark, St. Clairsville Police Department

He recommended saying no to any suspicious messages, and calling your police department if you have questions.

On a lighter note, the mayor, the police officer and the Bunny also visited an area school to meet with students on the autism spectrum.

April is autism awareness month. According to the CDC, one child out of every 36 are diagnosed with autism.