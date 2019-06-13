St. Clairsville’s Water committee deals with a hot controversy

St. Clairsville is at a crossroads.

Their water system is old and failing.

A company called Aqua Ohio has proposed to buy the city’s water system, operate it, and sell the water back to the customers. It has become a hot button issue and a committee that was formed to consider it had its first meeting Thursday.

Opinions were strong on both sides. Officials said the water lines are old and leaking, and the water plant is in bad shape.

“In trying to rejuvenate a plant like that, you’d have to completely rebuild the water treatment because it’s just beyond its service life,” said Jeff Vaughn, engineer. And the city’s reservoirs are on their way to being obsolete.

“The Ohio EPA is moving towards wells versus reservoirs because of continuing algae problems,” said A.J. Smith of Hall and Associates. The concern is that if Aqua Ohio buys the system, they will raise water rates.“And they’ll raise them again and again!” said Bill Brooks, committee member.Brooks said the city would be handing over control of their own precious natural resource to a corporation.“We haven’t even looked into what it would cost to fix our own system,” Brooks noted.

“We haven’t even looked into getting a qualified person to run our water system.”The mayor said they’ve got to do something.“This can has been kicked down the road so long you can’t kick it anymore,” said Mayor Terry Pugh. And he said people’s water bills will go up, no matter which option they choose.“Whether it’s Aqua or it’s St. Clairsville or it’s marrying up with the county in seven, eight, nine or ten years, it’s gonna cost more money,” Pugh said.

It the end, they called it a productive meeting and scheduled another for next week.“I feel we should not sell our water to anyone,” said Brooks.

Paraphrasing a quote from John Paul Jones, committee member Kathryn Thalman said, “He who controls the water will control our city,” she said. “So I will not give up our resource lightly.”The committee’s next meeting is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday.