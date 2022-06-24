OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – St. John’s Home for Children held their annual steak fry fundraiser Friday night at the J.B. Chambers Memorial Ice Rink.



St. John’s offers a residential program for boys ages 6 though 12 that have sadly become wards of the state of West Virginia, typically because of drug and alcohol abuse, but also because of child abuse and neglect. Their goal is to keep the boys in local schools, and to help them participate in as many community activities as possible.



This is the only fundraiser that St. John’s hosts each year, so the money raised tonight will help them continue their great work.

“Our goal is to raise $10,000, and that money is used to send our boys to camps, take them out to all types of events. We’ve taken them to WWE, we take them to Top Golf, just things that every other child in the world gets to do. We want make sure that our boys get to experience those things as well.” Julie Cunningham, Executive Director St. John’s Home for Children

St. John’s want to thank their sponsors and steak fry attendees.

They’re also working to expand their operation, providing school-based mental health services at Elm Grove Elementary, and finding home-finding and adoption services. You can also contact them if you have an interest in becoming a foster parent.



For more information, visit their website http://stjohnshomeforchildren.org