WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Saint Joseph’s church in Weirton held a Blue Mass Wednesday afternoon to honor local first responders and remember those lost during the 9/11 attacks.

A blue mass is celebrated for all those who are standing ready to protect and to save lives.

There were songs, prayers, a 21 gun salute, and bagpipes played.

Saint Joe’s, Saint Paul’s, and Madonna High School students and staff were there to remember the fallen and to give thanks to local police and firemen.