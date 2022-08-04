WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — St. Michael Catholic Church in Wheeling cordially invited people to attend a special service for Monsignor Jeremiah McSweeney Thursday for a Golden Jubilee Celebration in honor of his 50th anniversary of ordination.

Most Reverend Mark E. Brennan, the Bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese, presided over the Mass.

Monsignor McSweeney was ordained as a priest on June 17, 1972 and has been a priest at seven different churches over those 50 years in the diocese.

He retired in 2016 from parish ministry and has been traveling throughout the Catholic churches in the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese to fill in as a priest wherever he is needed.

7News spoke to Monsignor McSweeney in an exclusive interview just minutes before the special Mass, and he talked to us about the faith-filled people, who, he says, have meant the world to him over the years.

It was a privilege for me to minister here in West Virginia to all people most of them who are faithful; they were faith-filled and there were churchgoers. Not everyone in West Virginia is a churchgoer, but they had the faith. And I met an awful lot of people who were who were not Catholic but that doesn’t make any difference as long as they are faith-oriented and have a happy journey to the Father’s house and home. Rev. Monsignor Jeremiah McSweeney, Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

Monsignor McSweeney says he plans to continue stepping in as a priest when asked at the Catholic churches in the diocese.

A reception followed the mass at the St. Michael Angelus Center.