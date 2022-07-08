OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – At long last residents are enjoying the return of a summertime classic in Wheeling.



The Saint Michael Parish Community Festival kicked off Thursday night, and the fun will keep on rolling all weekend. Festival organizers tell us that people are happy to welcome back the event, and the festival saw a very busy Thursday night.

Along with the great food, games and raffles, tonight’s lineup also included live music from The Muddle and M.S.M.



The event is a collaboration between the Church and the school, with all proceeds going to the school’s operating budget.

“What I hear from a lot of people, what they appreciate is that this has been going on for so long and it’s a part of their childhood and now they’re bringing their children here, so it’s a traditional thing. Over and over again, the same kind of old school feel, same kinds of food, same faces. So a lot of people from my generation are happy to bring their kids and share the same thing that they grew up with.” Adrianne Manning, Festival Coordinator

The fun continues on Saturday at 5:00pm, featuring Jule Carenbauer at the Old Fashioned Children Dinner, Taylor Jo and the Copper Creek Band, with the night wrapping up with Eli and the Mojo Kings.