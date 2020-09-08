St. Michael Parish School welcomes all students back for five days a week

Ohio County, W.Va (WTRF) — Faculty at St. Michael Parish school gave a warm and safe welcome to their students today.

The school welcomed the students with bubbles, music, and prayer. Once students arrived, they visited a temperature scanner which displays whether each student is well enough to attend class.

St. Michael’s administration spent much of their summer vacation gathering a plan that would allow in-classroom learning all five days for its students.

Anytime that you are trying to teach remotely, it’s very, very difficult. It’s difficult for a teacher who have children, it’s difficult for working parents. Obviously, the best instruction is going to come from actually being face to face with a teacher. We are very blessed that we have small enough classrooms and we were able to make that happen and for the kids to be able to come every day. Kim Burge– Principal

Over the summer, the school made sure that having socially distanced learning in the classroom was the best fit for both parents and staff.