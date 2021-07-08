St. Michael’s Parish hosts “Fun Fair” after the pandemic canceled last year’s community festival

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A little bit of rain wasn’t able to dampen the fun at Saint Michael’s Parish’s Fun Fair this evening.



For decades, the Parish held the Community Festival each year, but it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. When Governor Justice allowed fairs and festivals to resume, they planned this one day Fun Fair, a bit of a change from the usual three day event.



We spoke with Jacob Manning of the Fun Fair Committee, who tells us that after missing last year, they’re hoping as many people as possible were able to make their way out this evening.

“The community festival is usually the biggest fundraiser that the school has, and not having it last year created a bit of a problem for us. So we’re glad to be able to bring it back, we’re hoping to raise some money for the school, and keep it going.” Jacob Manning, Chair, Fun Fair Committee

The Fun Fair featured games, inflatables, not to mention all the delicious food, and students even got the chance to dunk their teachers in a dunk tank. Miller, Smith and Mazure also took the stage from 6 to 9 to add even more fun to the festivities.