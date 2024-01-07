ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A special celebration was held today at one local church that celebrates their Christmas a bit later than others.

St. Nichols Orthodox Church in Barton, Ohio, celebrated Orthodox Christmas today with a service of celebration.

The celebration comes later than the traditional Christmas in December because the Eastern Orthodox Church worships based on the Julian calendar.

One of the common traditions for Orthodox Christmas is to have plays that describe different events that took place when Christ was born.

The treasurer of St. Nichols says today is one of the biggest days within the Orthodox Church.

”This church is a great church. There’s a feeling of unity within our church. And so, it’s a special occasion. As far as Christmas, Christmas is Christmas it’s the birth of the Christ Child.” Richard Polinsky | Treasurer, St. Nichols Orthodox Church, Barton

The service began at 10 a.m. this morning, and many people came out to celebrate the holiday.