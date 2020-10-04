St. Paul School in Weirton produces anti-bullying video

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and St. Paul School in Weirton is taking a stand against bullying.
The students produced a video with an anti-bullying message that you can see here on YouTube.
The song in the video is performed by the the St. Paul School Choir under the direction of Mrs. Carrie Oliver-Shultz.
