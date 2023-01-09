WHEELING, W.Va. – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley board of directors is excited to announce their new executive director, Staci Stephen.

Staci brings 17 years of nonprofit and fundraising experience to this position. Her nonprofit career started at the Augusta Levy Learning Center in 2006 where she served as the director of development and spearheaded many special events such as Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars and COLOR ME AU-SOME 5K. She most recently served as Director of Development at Youth Services System, Inc.

“We are happy to bring Staci on board with her vast fundraising experience,” says United Way board of directors president, Todd Cover. “Staci carries the values of hard work, integrity, and outstanding client services. She’s a great fit for the United Way.”

Previous executive director, Jessica Rine, finished with the United Way in December to pursue other professional opportunities. Rine proudly served as the executive director of the United Way for six years.

Stephen is a graduate of Marietta College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Allied Health and is also a graduate of Hondros College of Real Estate. She was honored as the State Journal’s Generation Next: Top 40 under 40 in West Virginia in 2015 and she is a 2017 graduate of Leadership Wheeling. She has served on the Board of Directors for the Rotary Club of Wheeling and OV Connect and is currently a member of Rotary of St. Clairsville.

Stephen has a passion for helping others and has enjoyed volunteering for many nonprofits in the Ohio Valley, including the United Way. She resides in St. Clairsville with her partner, Gary and their three-legged AussieDoodle, Lucky.