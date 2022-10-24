MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – From West Virginia to Hollywood and back again. That’s the journey that Wheeling native and stand-up comedian Bob Ruben has traveled. And he says it’s been a long strange trip to say the least.



Now, for the first time Ruben will bring his hilariously outrageous show back home. He will be appearing for one night only at The Strand Theatre on Saturday November 9th

Rubin was born and raised in Wheeling but knew at a very early age that comedy was his true calling.



He’s spent many years in L.A. where he has toured all of the major clubs. He also worked as a writer on several episodes of the Roseanne show in the 90’s.

“It’s going to be a pretty wild, pretty fun show. I don’t people have called it off the wall. They have called it absurd, what I do. I call it fun And look at me now, I’m having fun, a great time and there is nobody else in the room. It’s just me. This is a familiar feeling like when I travel through an airport dressed like this I never quite make it on the plane. but I do end up in a room like this with a camera rolling all of the time.” Bob Rubin, Stand-Up Comedian

Currently Rubin has a stand-up comedy special streaming on Netflix. It’s part of the Patton Oswald’s “I Love Everything” series.



Tickets for the show are only $25 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.