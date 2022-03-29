OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Anyone looking for a job might want to consider a position in energy.

On Tuesday, several companies gathered to recruit new employees to add to their roster.

The Ohio Valley Energy Job Fair took place and the Highlands Event Center was booming with opportunity.

WTRF teamed up with the Ohio Valley Oil and Gas Association to help find community members full-time careers.

The energy industry is full of hundreds of high paying jobs just waiting to be filled.

Around 20 eager companies attended the fair to meet face to face with people.

Eric Holderby with Halliburton said they are looking to fill openings from entry level positions all the way up to executive positions.

We are an oilfield service company. We provide oilfield services across multiple aspects of the life cycle of a well. We called them PSL or product service lines. We have several here in the Northeast which we define as kind of like the Ohio, PA, West Virginia area that we work in. We have PSL at work through the drilling phase, exclamation phase, completion phase and production phase of oil and gas wells. We’re hiring for a lot of our field-based positions. Obviously, the labor market and was in higher demand and the oil and gas industry has had a kind of improvement. Eric Holderby, Area Operations PSL Manager, Halliburton

He added there is even potential to grow within the company.

Joe Vizzini with Stingray Energy Services said his company is looking to hire around 15 new employees.

The main thing we do is rental equipment support, an oilfield services, various types of equipment from a small light plant to dozers and excavators. The second thing we do is water transfer to support frac operations. We manage all the water. We have several positions, mechanics obviously they’re going to work on all this equipment. Water transfer fuel tech, they’d be the ones monitoring all the water tanks and the water lines. Truck drivers, deliver all our equipment and crane operators. Joe Vizzini, Water Transfer Manager & Rental Coordinator, Stingray Energy Services

Many of these companies were conducting interviews and some candidates were even offered full-time positions.

If you couldn’t make it to the Ohio Valley Energy Job Fair, but are looking for a position, visit WTRF.com/jobs.