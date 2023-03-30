CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On March 23 Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in response to forecasted hazardous weather.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The state of Preparedness remains in place for 30 days, and as such, State agencies, external partners, and resources remain on standby to respond quickly should help be needed.

Currently, severe storms, heavy rainfall, and strong winds are forecast for the entire state, and a High Wind Watch has been issued for many Northern West Virginia counties.

The State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) continues at Partial Activation. The WVEMD will closely monitor weather threats, stream levels, and remain in close contact with local emergency managers across the state for the duration of this event.

Check National Weather Service Watches, Warnings or Advisories for all areas of West Virginia here:

National Weather Service Charleston

National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington (Eastern Panhandle)

National Weather Service Blacksburg (Southeast WV)

National Weather Service Pittsburgh (Northern Panhandle)