Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

State Route 150 in Dillonvale closed due to downed powerlines, ice

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Mother Nature’s punch today came in the form of ice in Dillonvale. 

 Route 150 is still closed at this hour after power lines fell on the roadway. 

A massive tree actually fell onto these power lines . Crews were on the scene all day trying to clean up the area . But alternate routes are in place since Route 150 had to be closed. 

Officials tell us you can take Railroad Street onto second street or Hill Street onto Cross Street. Be very careful around those long hanging power lines until the whole area is cleaned.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.COM for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter