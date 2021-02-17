State Route 150 in Dillonvale closed due to downed powerlines, ice

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Mother Nature’s punch today came in the form of ice in Dillonvale.

Route 150 is still closed at this hour after power lines fell on the roadway.

A massive tree actually fell onto these power lines . Crews were on the scene all day trying to clean up the area . But alternate routes are in place since Route 150 had to be closed.

Officials tell us you can take Railroad Street onto second street or Hill Street onto Cross Street. Be very careful around those long hanging power lines until the whole area is cleaned.

