CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Transportation Secretary says repairing or replacing the Market Street Bridge is not in the state’s spending plans.

According to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Jimmy Wriston told members of the state legislature Tuesday that fixing the bridge alone would cost tens of millions of dollars.

He says the state does not have the money to support that investment.

However, Wriston told lawmakers that the project would move forward if federal money was offered.

West Virginia will be applying for the Market Street Bridge to be included in the Federal Highway Administration’s bridge investment program, which will fund the replacement of one bridge per state.

The state shut down the bridge on December 21st, with another inspection scheduled for later this month.