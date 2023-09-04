PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is one of the biggest celebrations that happens every Labor Day weekend in this local town.

The Paden City Labor Day Celebration occurred this past weekend for the 75th consecutive year.

The celebration ran Saturday through Monday with inflatables, carnival rides, food, and live music.

The celebration also included the famous Paden City Labor Day Parade on Monday, which brought hundreds of people out to witness one of the biggest parades in the entire state of West Virginia.

The entire weekend filled the small town with lots of smiles and fun.

” It’s really great. We’ve had more kids in the park this weekend than I’ve seen in a long time. The inflatables and carnival rides are free for all the kids. Well, everything’s free for the weekend unless you buy some food. But it’s just been a great weekend.” B.B. Smith – Co-Chairman of Paden City Labor Day Celebration

The celebration will wrap up this evening when the three final live music performances hit the stage.