BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – As the final summer holiday weekend rolls to a close, officials at the Belmont County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are cautiously optimistic.

So far there have been no fatal accidents in their coverage area.

They say the highest volume of traffic was on Friday.

After that, the weather got worse, so traffic went down.

They say they didn’t see many crashes at all, and the ones they did see were minor.

But not every driver was on their best behavior.

“We continue to see high speeds at times,” said Sgt. Brian McFarland. “The big factor is distracted driving. People are still driving using their phones, driving off the side of the roadway while texting. We’ve seen several of those violations. Nobody wants a fatal crash. They do happen. But if we can prevent them from happening by getting an impaired driver off the roadway, that’s what we want to do.”

And in several cases, they did arrest drivers for operating a vehicle while impaired.

The official holiday weekend, according to the patrol, began Friday morning and wraps up Monday night.