WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The pools, parks, and trails are open, and the hot summer weather is upon us.

If you are planning to head out for some fun in the sun this weekend or later this summer be sure that you are taking plenty of precautions when doing so.

With temperatures reaching into the 90’s the chance of heat stroke and heat exhaustion increases. It is important that you take the necessary steps like staying hydrated and getting into shaded or cooler areas to ensure you are enjoying the sunshine safely.

”Take breaks, get into the shade. Make sure you’re wearing loose-fitting clothing, wide brimmed hats would help tremendously. And then you need to be really careful with alcohol. Alcohol is a diarrhetic, which makes you lose body fluids also sugary drinks can pre-dispose you to heat stroke.” Dr. Tony Aprea – WVU Medicine Wheeling Chief Medical Officer

If you begin to experience profuse sweating, light headedness, dizziness, or increased heart rate you should find a shaded or air-conditioned area to take a break.

If you suddenly stop sweating, begin to feel nauseous or a sense of confusion you should seek immediate medical attention.