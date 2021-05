Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

WTRF- Wednesday morning, we got a look at some of the first games of the NFL’s 2021-22 season.

And that includes a revealing of the Steelers first opponent of the year — the Buffalo Bills.

NFL on CBS released the September 12 schedule, which shows the Steelers taking on the Bills at 1 p.m. that day in Buffalo

Last season, the Steelers lost to the Bills 26-15

The full NFL schedule will be released Wednesday night at 8 p.m.