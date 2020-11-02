Steenrod Elementary holds annual pumpkin drop

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Pumpkin season is in full swing here at Steenrod Elementary where students are spending the day dropping their pumpkin projects.

Students are dropping their projects from a three-story building all while testing their engineering skills.

“This really does fall into the curriculum so it’s engineering. They have to and most of them do think about what they need to do to make sure the pumpkins don’t splat when they hit the ground, so they have to come up with some protective enclosure,” said Ann Railing, a Steenrod Elementary fifth grade teacher

The fifth graders certainly put a lot of effort into building their pumpkin enclosures.

“We put some bubble wrap on the sides, below and on top. We drill holes into the side and then we put rope through it and tie it. We do that eight times and then we put the rope through the parachute and tie and it do that eight times and then it’s ready to go,” said Books Wharry, a Steenrod elementary student.

Cheering, laughter and knowledge were shared as each pumpkin made its debut onto the ground.

“I think it’s very fun because it gives you something to do so you’re not like playing on your phone or like not doing anything,” said Morgan Zoladz, a Steenrod elementary student.