OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is National School Lunch week, and what better way to mark it than to spend time with some Ohio County Students?

WTRF’s morning anchor, Taylor Long, and News Director, Brenda Danehart, got to visit with Steenrod Elementary students as they enjoyed lunch.

That’s what the week is all about promoting: healthy eating.

The kids asked all kinds of questions.

They also got to meet some members of Wheeling University’s basketball team and coach Chris Richardson.