(NEXSTAR) – Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, a dancer and TV personality perhaps best known as the DJ and co-host of Ellen DeGeneres’ former talk show, has died, TMZ first reported Wednesday morning.

Boss, 40, reportedly left home on Tuesday without his car, prompting his wife to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, law enforcement sources told TMZ. He was later found dead at a Los Angeles hotel, the sources said.

A representative for the LAPD told Nexstar that the department was aware of the report. Boss’ wife Allison Holker later confirmed her husband’s death to People, though she did not disclose the circumstances surrounding his death.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she told the outlet, in part.

Holker also asked for privacy amid her family’s loss.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, seen here alongside Ellen DeGeneres on “Ellen’s Game of Games,” had also appeared in films including “Step Up 3D” and “Magic Mike XXL.” (Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Boss had regularly appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” since 2014, often in a DJing capacity, but also as the show’s fill-in host when DeGeneres was absent. He had been an executive producer on the show between 2020 and 2022.

Boss previously appeared as a contestant on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” finishing in second-place during the 2008 season.

He and Holker recently celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary on Dec. 10. The two have three children.