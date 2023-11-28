JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Steubenville City Schools did not let Tuesday’s chilly weather stop them from making a difference in our community.

Students participated in the 8th Annual “Stuff the Bus” program that helps hundreds of kids throughout the district have a brighter Christmas season.

Organizers collected new unwrapped toys and items for ages 3-18.

There were also gingerbread houses, hygiene products, books, ball caps, puzzles and many other items to help families have an awesome Holiday Season.

Jaclyn Walters, District Transition Coordinator, says her inspiration behind this program is creating family engagement.

“I’ve always been very fortunate, and I know this about my life. I’ve always been thankful that, you know, I never had to worry about presents under a Christmas tree. And that shouldn’t be something that any kid ever worries about what’s going to be there for Christmas. So, if we can supply that, there’s no greater joy than giving.” Jaclyn Walters | District Transition Coordinator

The bus started off at Steubenville High School and then travelled to other schools in the district.

The collected items will be sorted and transported nearly 380 square miles by bus for distribution the week before Christmas.