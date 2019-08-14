Steubenville Pastor in court on 6 charges of sexual assault

A Steubenville Pastor appeared in Jefferson County Court this morning on 6 charges of sexual assault allegations.
40-Year-Old Everett Mitchell was arraigned in front of Common Pleas Judge Michelle Miller.
Mitchell faces a series of charges including two counts of sexual battery and one count of unlawful conduct with a minor.
He was a pastor with the Tower of Power Church in Steubenville.
