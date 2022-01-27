Steubenville’s Urban Mission wants to help as many as they can during this cold weather

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The staff at the Urban Mission in Steubenville are working hard to help as many people as they can in this cold weather.

They’re a low-barrier shelter, which means anyone can come, men, women and children. The Urban Mission has been operating for years, but they tell us that their food bank has been much busier since the pandemic began.

They rely on donations, which you can drop off at their location. They’re looking for warm clothing and blankets, and they really need toiletries.

The Urban Mission isn’t just a warming shelter, they help all year around and offer immediate need, along with help with permanent housing, employment and much more.

“We are able to provide a warm bed, three meals, we provide clothes, and socks, and blankets, and anything that anyone might need. This is really a busy time for us, but we just want to make sure that the community knows we’re here and ready to serve them, and people are welcome to come at any point and time.” ASHELY STEELE, Director of Urban Mission

The Urban Mission is located at 142 North 6h Street in downtown Steubenville. They’re fully staffed 24/7, and anyone can come at anytime, day or night.

For more information, you can call (740) 283-1621, or visit their website, or their Facebook and Instagram pages.